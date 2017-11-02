Overview of Dr. Melissa Welch, MD

Dr. Melissa Welch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Backus Hospital.



Dr. Welch works at OB/GYN Services PC in Norwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.