Dr. Melissa Welch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Backus Hospital.
OB/GYN Services PC17 Case St, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 886-2461
Ob-gyn Services PC Medical Office Bldg330 Washington St Ste 340, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 887-4198
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
How was your appointment with Dr. Welch?
I love Dr. Welch! She is super nice and takes time to make a conversation and cares about any issues you may have that she can help, i love her and i am very happy she’s my gyno. She makes you feel comfortable...usually I’m always really nervous but she’s amazing and highly recommend her!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Dr. Welch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Welch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Welch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Welch has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Welch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Welch speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Welch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Welch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Welch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Welch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.