Dr. Melissa Whitson, DO

Pediatrics
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Melissa Whitson, DO

Dr. Melissa Whitson, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They completed their residency with Greenville Memorial Children's Hospital

Dr. Whitson works at Hampton Village Pediatrics in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Whitson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hampton Village Pediatrics LLC
    16 Hampton Village Plz Ste 220, Saint Louis, MO 63109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 351-2004
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Acne Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Otitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 18, 2021
    Dr. Whitson is very knowledgeable and definitely puts my mind at ease when my kids have medical concerns. She listens very well and she has a very welcoming and caring personality. I love that I found her!
    Breanna Tarkington — Sep 18, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Melissa Whitson, DO
    Dr. Whitson's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Whitson

    About Dr. Melissa Whitson, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609879337
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Greenville Memorial Children's Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melissa Whitson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Whitson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Whitson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Whitson works at Hampton Village Pediatrics in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Whitson’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

