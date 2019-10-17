Overview of Dr. Melissa Wilson, MD

Dr. Melissa Wilson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center and Detar Hospital Navarro.



Dr. Wilson works at Victoria Womens Clinic Citizens Branch in Victoria, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.