Dr. Melissa Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Wilson, MD
Overview of Dr. Melissa Wilson, MD
Dr. Melissa Wilson, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson's Office Locations
-
1
Jefferson University Physicians925 Chestnut St Ste 320A, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilson?
About Dr. Melissa Wilson, MD
- Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1457513038
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
- Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Melanoma and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wilson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.