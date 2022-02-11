Dr. Mellisa Wilson, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mellisa Wilson, DDS
Overview
Dr. Mellisa Wilson, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Katy, TX. They specialize in Dentistry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Wilson works at
Locations
Wilson Dentistry23020 Highland Knolls Blvd Ste B, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (281) 693-6427
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
You’re seen at your appointment time. The entire staff is friendly and professional. I appreciate their knowledge and skills which makes me feel very comfortable.
About Dr. Mellisa Wilson, DDS
- Dentistry
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
