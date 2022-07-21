Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melissa Wright, DPM
Overview of Dr. Melissa Wright, DPM
Dr. Melissa Wright, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Wright works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wright's Office Locations
-
1
AdvantageCare Physicians740 64th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 439-2000Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Advantage Care Physicians3245 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 615-3777
-
3
Advantage Care Physicians1000 Church Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11218 Directions (718) 826-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wright?
Dr Wright is an excellent Doctor. She did surgery on my left foot and there’s barely even a scar. I had 2 screws implanted and I don’t even feel it. Surgery and Recovery went well! Looking forward to seeing her for a follow up.
About Dr. Melissa Wright, DPM
- Podiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1790057958
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wright works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.