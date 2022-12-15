Dr. Melissa Wycoff-Montenegro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wycoff-Montenegro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Wycoff-Montenegro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melissa Wycoff-Montenegro, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY.
Dr. Wycoff-Montenegro works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Psychiatric Services3100 Oak Rd Ste 270, Walnut Creek, CA 94597 Directions (925) 944-9711Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wycoff-Montenegro?
I’m a Mom and also a Professional in Special Education and Dr. Wycoff has both the heart and brains to help our children and teens in crisis. She’s the best and provides what you need. She’s literally been a life saver!
About Dr. Melissa Wycoff-Montenegro, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396826525
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Irvine Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- University of California At Berkeley
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wycoff-Montenegro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wycoff-Montenegro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wycoff-Montenegro works at
Dr. Wycoff-Montenegro speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wycoff-Montenegro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wycoff-Montenegro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wycoff-Montenegro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wycoff-Montenegro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.