See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Garden Grove, CA
Dr. Melissa Yates, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Melissa Yates, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (16)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Melissa Yates, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Yates works at Kaiser Permanente Garden Grove Medical Offices in Garden Grove, CA with other offices in Winter Garden, FL, Jacksonville, FL, Gainesville, FL, Winter Park, FL and Ocoee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sadikah Behbehani, MD
Dr. Sadikah Behbehani, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Garden Grove Medical Offices
    12100 Euclid St, Garden Grove, CA 92840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 574-2273
  2. 2
    Winter Garden
    4048 Winter Garden Vineland Rd, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 339-2229
  3. 3
    Jacksonville Center for Reproductive Medicine
    7051 Southpoint Pkwy S Ste 200, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-2229
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Jacksonville Center for Reproductive Medicine
    6800 NW 9th Blvd Ste 1, Gainesville, FL 32605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 333-0001
  5. 5
    Advanced Reproductive Specialists of Orlando
    2100 Aloma Ave Ste 100, Winter Park, FL 32792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 333-0001
  6. 6
    Advanced Reproductive Specialists, Orlando, FL
    2711 Maguire Rd, Ocoee, FL 34761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 339-2229
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Disorders
Assisted Reproductive Technique
Birth Control
Abdominal Disorders
Assisted Reproductive Technique
Birth Control

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubal Block Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Yates?

    Oct 15, 2022
    Dr. Yates handled our entire IVF treatment and became pregnant on our first attempt of embryo transfer!! At 9 weeks 2 days of pregnancy, a blood clot came out of vaginal bleeding. I was rushed to nearby emergency room of St Jude Medical Hospital, not Kaiser. The diagnosis was mild subchorionic hemorrhage of placenta, but baby was fine and well. Since we only had our first prenatal visit with our Midwife the day prior, we don't have our designated ObGyn doctor yet until 2 weeks later I felt 2 weeks was a long wait especially after the emergency room visit so I contacted Dr. Yates hoping she can help me or shed some light on this. Despite the fact that Dr. Yates already finished with our treatment and she was done with us, she still managed to get us an appt with another ObGyn doctor 2 days later!! I've never encountered a doctor as caring and empathetic as Dr. Yates and that goes to show that we're not just a "number" out of the many patients she sees! If I can leave 10 stars!
    DIANA JIN — Oct 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Melissa Yates, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Melissa Yates, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Yates to family and friends

    Dr. Yates' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Yates

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Melissa Yates, MD.

    About Dr. Melissa Yates, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902952187
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility Fellowship At The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • John Hopkins Obstetrics and Gynecology
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melissa Yates, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yates has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yates works at Kaiser Permanente Garden Grove Medical Offices in Garden Grove, CA with other offices in Winter Garden, FL, Jacksonville, FL, Gainesville, FL, Winter Park, FL and Ocoee, FL. View the full addresses on Dr. Yates’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Yates. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yates.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Melissa Yates, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.