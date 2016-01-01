See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Basking Ridge, NJ
Dr. Melissa Yih, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Melissa Yih, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Basking Ridge, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Yih works at Reproductive Medicine Associates of NJ (Basking Ridge) in Basking Ridge, NJ with other offices in Trenton, NJ, Somerset, NJ and Princeton, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    RMA New Jersey - Basking Ridge
    140 Allen Rd, Basking Ridge, NJ 07920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 604-7800
  2. 2
    3379 Mercerville Quakerbridge Rd Ste 105, Trenton, NJ 08619 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 799-5666
  3. 3
    Ivf Nj Fertility & Gyn.
    81 Veronica Ave, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 220-9060
  4. 4
    RMA New Jersey - Princeton
    731 Alexander Rd Ste 203, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 799-5666
    Monday
    6:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    6:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    6:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    6:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    6:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Fallopian Tube Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Melissa Yih, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992973036
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yih has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yih has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yih. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yih.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yih, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yih appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

