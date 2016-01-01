Overview

Dr. Melissa Yih, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Basking Ridge, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Yih works at Reproductive Medicine Associates of NJ (Basking Ridge) in Basking Ridge, NJ with other offices in Trenton, NJ, Somerset, NJ and Princeton, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.