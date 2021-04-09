See All Neurologists in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Melita Petrossian, MD

Neurology
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Melita Petrossian, MD

Dr. Melita Petrossian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Petrossian works at Pacific Neuroscience Institute in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Myoclonus and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Petrossian's Office Locations

    Pacific Neuroscience Institute
    1301 20th St Ste 150, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 582-7433

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Apraxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Essential Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Botox® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulator Programming Chevron Icon
Hypnic Jerk Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) With Orthostatic Hypotension Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Tardive Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Tardive Dystonia Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Health Net of California
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Melita Petrossian, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1790812162
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital
    Residency
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Internship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melita Petrossian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petrossian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Petrossian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Petrossian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Petrossian works at Pacific Neuroscience Institute in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Petrossian’s profile.

    Dr. Petrossian has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Myoclonus and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petrossian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Petrossian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrossian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petrossian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petrossian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

