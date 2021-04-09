Overview of Dr. Melita Petrossian, MD

Dr. Melita Petrossian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Petrossian works at Pacific Neuroscience Institute in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Myoclonus and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.