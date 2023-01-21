Overview of Dr. Melkon Hacobian, MD

Dr. Melkon Hacobian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TABRIZ UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (UNIVERSITY OF AZARABADEGAN) and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Hacobian works at UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA - LOS ANGELES SANTA MONICA CARDIOLOGY in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.