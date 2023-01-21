Dr. Melkon Hacobian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hacobian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melkon Hacobian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Melkon Hacobian, MD
Dr. Melkon Hacobian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TABRIZ UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (UNIVERSITY OF AZARABADEGAN) and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Hacobian works at
Dr. Hacobian's Office Locations
University of California - Los Angeles Santa Monica Cardiology2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 220, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 730-1426
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. I have complicated issues and he has been thorough and steadfast in figuring them out and never gives up. He is caring, empathetic and knows his stuff.
About Dr. Melkon Hacobian, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Persian
- 1174539415
Education & Certifications
- TABRIZ UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (UNIVERSITY OF AZARABADEGAN)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hacobian has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hacobian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hacobian using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hacobian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hacobian works at
Dr. Hacobian has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hacobian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hacobian speaks Armenian and Persian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hacobian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hacobian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hacobian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hacobian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.