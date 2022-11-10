Overview of Dr. Mell Gutarra, MD

Dr. Mell Gutarra, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center.



Dr. Gutarra works at Providence Medical Partners in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.