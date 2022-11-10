Dr. Mell Gutarra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutarra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mell Gutarra, MD
Overview of Dr. Mell Gutarra, MD
Dr. Mell Gutarra, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center.
Dr. Gutarra works at
Dr. Gutarra's Office Locations
-
1
Providence Medical Partners1575 N Resler Dr, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 231-4652
-
2
Providence Medical Partners3270 Joe Battle Blvd, El Paso, TX 79938 Directions (915) 842-0676
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Sierra Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Gutarra?
The doctor and the staff were super friendly and super helpful. I felt right at home. Dr. Gutarra was very engaged and communicative. I ended up being late to my appointment due to having to take an Uber across town. When I was 3 minutes late they called me and told me that I absolutely could be no more than 10 minutes late because the Doctor checks what time patients check in. They brought me straight into the exam room but I ended up having to wait for an additional hour to see the Doctor without any apology or explanation. This is the only reason why I'm not leaving a 5 star rating. The situation made it feel like the Doctor wants you to respect his time without providing you with that same respect. But, as I said in the beginning, he was very communicative and friendly so I'll give it a pas this time.
About Dr. Mell Gutarra, MD
- Rheumatology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316177108
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center/R.E.Thomason General Hospi
- Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gutarra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gutarra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gutarra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gutarra works at
Dr. Gutarra has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gutarra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gutarra speaks Spanish.
105 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutarra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutarra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gutarra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gutarra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.