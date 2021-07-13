Overview of Dr. Melodie Icasiano, MD

Dr. Melodie Icasiano, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center.



Dr. Icasiano works at Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood, PA with other offices in Paoli, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.