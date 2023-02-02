Overview of Dr. Melody Behnam, MD

Dr. Melody Behnam, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES CAVE HILL CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE AND RESEARCH and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Behnam works at RIDGEWOOD GYNECOLOGIC ASSOC in Ridgewood, NJ with other offices in Wyckoff, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.