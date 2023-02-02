Dr. Behnam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melody Behnam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Melody Behnam, MD
Dr. Melody Behnam, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES CAVE HILL CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE AND RESEARCH and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Behnam works at
Dr. Behnam's Office Locations
-
1
Kazem Behnam MD PA317 Franklin Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 447-1620
-
2
George J. Martino MD PA541 Cedar Hill Ave, Wyckoff, NJ 07481 Directions (201) 447-6262
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Behnam?
As an RN I’ve worked with and been a patient of many MD’s. To say she is the best would be an understatement. Her kindness, compassion , incredible knowledge , gentle manner not only decreased my anxiety but made me know she was going to help with my problem. Can’t say enough good things. She is the best!
About Dr. Melody Behnam, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1467418459
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES CAVE HILL CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE AND RESEARCH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Behnam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Behnam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Behnam works at
Dr. Behnam has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Behnam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Behnam speaks Arabic and Persian.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Behnam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behnam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Behnam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Behnam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.