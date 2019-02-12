Overview

Dr. Melody Bellinghausen, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center.



Dr. Bellinghausen works at Hampton Clinic PA in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.