Dr. Melody Chin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melody Chin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Melody Chin, MD
Dr. Melody Chin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.
Dr. Chin works at
Dr. Chin's Office Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St Fl 3, Sacramento, CA 95816 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chin?
Super thorough doctor, she spent time with me going over everything!
About Dr. Melody Chin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Mandarin
- Female
- 1992065981
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chin works at
Dr. Chin speaks Mandarin.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.