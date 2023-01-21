See All Anesthesiologists in Boulder, CO
Dr. Melody Denham, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Melody Denham, MD

Anesthesiology
3.9 (30)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Melody Denham, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital and Foothills Hospital.

Dr. Denham works at FOOTHILLS SURGERY CENTER in Boulder, CO with other offices in Lafayette, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Foothills Surgery Center
    4743 Arapahoe Ave Unit 140, Boulder, CO 80303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 827-9027
  2. 2
    Boulder Community Health
    4747 Arapahoe Ave, Boulder, CO 80303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 415-7000
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  3. 3
    Boulder Pain Institute
    3445 Penrose Pl Ste 140, Boulder, CO 80301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 413-0100
  4. 4
    Boulder Surgery Center
    4740 Pearl Pkwy, Boulder, CO 80301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 938-5470
  5. 5
    Boulder Valley Anesthesiology, PLLC
    4450 Arapahoe Ave, Boulder, CO 80303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 415-2532
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  6. 6
    Premier Eye Surgery Center
    1050 W South Boulder Rd Ste 1100, Lafayette, CO 80026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 801-3393

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Avista Adventist Hospital
  • Foothills Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Anesthesia for High Risk Patients and Procedures Chevron Icon
Anesthesia Induction Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Distal Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Local Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Regional Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Topical Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Denham?

    Jan 21, 2023
    She has treated me for pain management for over 15 years. I have been blessed with many good doctors over my many years, but rarely has anyone evidenced the personal connection as a truly knowledgeable and gifted professional with a wonderful personal touch with patients. She never rushes an appointment (even with a loaded waiting room) and ensures that she truly understands not just the symptoms/issues that brought one in, but the patient themselves. I had diverse, severe issues and she was unrelenting in helping me through, above and beyond providing medicine that might help. She cares deeply about her patients.
    Ken Combs — Jan 21, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Melody Denham, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Melody Denham, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Denham to family and friends

    Dr. Denham's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Denham

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Melody Denham, MD.

    About Dr. Melody Denham, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154486165
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Medical School, Mayo Clinic Rochester, Mn|University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of California At Los Angeles
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center, Denver, Co
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melody Denham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Denham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Denham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Melody Denham, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.