Dr. Melody Denson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Melody Denson, MD
Dr. Melody Denson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Nebraska - College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.
Dr. Denson works at
Dr. Denson's Office Locations
-
1
Urology Team - Austin11410 Jollyville Rd Ste 1101, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (737) 276-4247Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Urology Austin - Round Rock15534 Ranch Road 620 N Ste 100, Austin, TX 78717 Directions (737) 276-4270
-
3
Urology Austin - West Lake Hills5300 Bee Caves Rd Ste 100, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Directions (512) 503-5250
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Can't recommend her enough. It's not often you meet a doctor with great bedside manner and who takes the time to explain things in layman's terms so that patient can understand what's going on. I saw her for IC and am taking her recommendations have helped 100%.
About Dr. Melody Denson, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1154394997
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
- University of Nebraska - College of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Denson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Denson accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Denson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Denson works at
Dr. Denson has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Denson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Denson speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Denson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.