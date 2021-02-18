See All Plastic Surgeons in Campbell, CA
Dr. Melody Lynd, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (10)
Map Pin Small Campbell, CA
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Melody Lynd, MD

Dr. Melody Lynd, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Campbell, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri|University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).

Dr. Lynd works at Melody Lynd, MD in Campbell, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Lynd's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Melody Lynd, MD
    80 E Hamilton Ave, Campbell, CA 95008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 538-1490
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Bedsores
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Bedsores

Treatment frequency



Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Argon Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Mini Fift Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 18, 2021
    Due to all this Covid I've been nervous to leave my house. I had some personal issues with my body that needed fixing ASAP and was referred to Dr. Lynd. I am so happy that I was. She made me feel safe and talked about how my procedure is more common then I thought. Other doctors made me feel as if I was "different" but Dr. Lynd made sure to make me feel normal and not so ashamed of my body issue. Going to the office was comforting and welcoming. There's CDC guidelines printouts on the door, they only see one patient in the lobby which makes me feel safe and secure that they are following COVID PROTOCOLS. They also have air purifier in every room. If I could I would give Dr. Lynd 100 stars. Will definitely come back!
    Marie S. — Feb 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Melody Lynd, MD
    About Dr. Melody Lynd, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730286626
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Illinois
    Residency
    Internship
    • Brookdale Hospital|Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Missouri|University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melody Lynd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lynd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lynd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lynd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lynd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lynd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

