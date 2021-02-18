Dr. Melody Lynd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lynd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melody Lynd, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Melody Lynd, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Campbell, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri|University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Melody Lynd, MD80 E Hamilton Ave, Campbell, CA 95008 Directions (408) 538-1490Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Due to all this Covid I've been nervous to leave my house. I had some personal issues with my body that needed fixing ASAP and was referred to Dr. Lynd. I am so happy that I was. She made me feel safe and talked about how my procedure is more common then I thought. Other doctors made me feel as if I was "different" but Dr. Lynd made sure to make me feel normal and not so ashamed of my body issue. Going to the office was comforting and welcoming. There's CDC guidelines printouts on the door, they only see one patient in the lobby which makes me feel safe and secure that they are following COVID PROTOCOLS. They also have air purifier in every room. If I could I would give Dr. Lynd 100 stars. Will definitely come back!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1730286626
- University of Illinois
- Brookdale Hospital|Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center
- University of Missouri|University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
