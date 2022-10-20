Dr. Melody Schiffer, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schiffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melody Schiffer, DMD is a Periodontics Practitioner in Lilburn, GA.
Dr. Schiffer's Office Locations
Gwinnett Dental Implant & Periodontal Center320 Killian Hill Rd NW, Lilburn, GA 30047 Directions (678) 587-5775
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
- Periodontics
- English
- 1316070519
Dr. Schiffer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schiffer accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schiffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Schiffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schiffer.
