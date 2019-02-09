Dr. St John has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melody St John, MD
Overview of Dr. Melody St John, MD
Dr. Melody St John, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hot Springs, AR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.
Dr. St John works at
Dr. St John's Office Locations
CHI St. Vincent Rheumatology Clinic - McGowan1662 Higdon Ferry Rd Ste 100, Hot Springs, AR 71913 Directions (501) 520-5476
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have used Dr. St. John for over 9 years. Appt's are 11 or 11:15. I am always thru with labs & in my truck by 12:30. The staff seem happy to see me. I have seen babies born & shared in the joy. We as humans have to do our part & meet the staff 1/2 way with a pleasant attitudes. Dr. St. John ALWAYS entered the room with a smile & a "Good Morning". I owe my good health to her & the quality of the staff that she hired.
About Dr. Melody St John, MD
- Rheumatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1306847892
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Of Arkansas
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. St John accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. St John has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. St John has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. St John on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. St John. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. St John.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. St John, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. St John appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.