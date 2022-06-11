Dr. Melody Strattan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strattan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melody Strattan, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Melody Strattan, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University|Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.
Peace River Cardiovascular Center4161 Tamiami Trl Ste 701, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 269-6898Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had a heart attack, the ambulance took me to ShorePoint Hospital in Port Charlotte, FL. Dr Strattan took my case, and did a radial artery catheter on my heart. Dr Strattan is very professional, great personality, and super knowledgeable. I absolutely recommend her as a Cardiologist.
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1487934097
- Largo Medical Center|Mercy Medical Center North Iowa|Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa
- Largo Medical Center
- Nova Southeastern University|Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
