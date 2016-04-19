Dr. Melody Vander Straten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vander Straten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melody Vander Straten, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melody Vander Straten, MD is a Dermatologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Tx a & M Univ Sys Hsc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Locations
ADC Steiner Ranch5145 Ranch Road 620 N, Austin, TX 78732 Directions (512) 681-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Vander Straten with a questionable skin issue. She checked me over and then decided that the thing needed to be biopsied. She did the biopsy and I never felt a thing. I then had a minor reaction to the anesthetic. She and her assistant never left my side until it passed. I really appreciate not only the professionalism, but the caring that Dr. Vander Staten has. Oh, and I arrived a half an hour early for the appointment and I was immediately seen! How amazing! Thank you!
About Dr. Melody Vander Straten, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1730151549
Education & Certifications
- Case Western
- Naval Hospital Jacksonville, Fl
- Tx a & M Univ Sys Hsc Coll Of Med
- TRINITY UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vander Straten has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vander Straten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vander Straten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vander Straten has seen patients for Rash, Acne and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vander Straten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Vander Straten. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vander Straten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vander Straten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vander Straten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.