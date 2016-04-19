See All Dermatologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Melody Vander Straten, MD

Dermatology
3.8 (9)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Melody Vander Straten, MD is a Dermatologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Tx a & M Univ Sys Hsc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Vander Straten works at The Austin Diagnostic Clinic in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Acne and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    ADC Steiner Ranch
    5145 Ranch Road 620 N, Austin, TX 78732

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  St. David's North Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash
Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Treatment frequency



Rash
Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Warts
Hair Loss
Impetigo
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Autoimmune Diseases
Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Boil
Burn Injuries
Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Chickenpox
Cold Sore
Dermatomyositis
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Erythema Multiforme
Excessive Sweating
Foot Conditions
Granuloma of Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
Jock Itch
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Melanoma
Parapsoriasis
Pilonidal Cyst
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Scabies
Second-Degree Burns
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
Skin Infections
Telogen Effluvium
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 19, 2016
    I went to Dr. Vander Straten with a questionable skin issue. She checked me over and then decided that the thing needed to be biopsied. She did the biopsy and I never felt a thing. I then had a minor reaction to the anesthetic. She and her assistant never left my side until it passed. I really appreciate not only the professionalism, but the caring that Dr. Vander Staten has. Oh, and I arrived a half an hour early for the appointment and I was immediately seen! How amazing! Thank you!
    KFarnsworth in Spicewood, TX — Apr 19, 2016
    About Dr. Melody Vander Straten, MD

    Dermatology
    29 years of experience
    English
    1730151549
    Education & Certifications

    Case Western
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville, Fl
    Tx a & M Univ Sys Hsc Coll Of Med
    TRINITY UNIVERSITY
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melody Vander Straten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vander Straten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vander Straten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vander Straten works at The Austin Diagnostic Clinic in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Vander Straten’s profile.

    Dr. Vander Straten has seen patients for Rash, Acne and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vander Straten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Vander Straten. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vander Straten.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vander Straten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vander Straten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

