Overview

Dr. Melody Vander Straten, MD is a Dermatologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Tx a & M Univ Sys Hsc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Vander Straten works at The Austin Diagnostic Clinic in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Acne and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.