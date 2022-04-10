Dr. Melpomeni Kavadella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kavadella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melpomeni Kavadella, MD
Overview of Dr. Melpomeni Kavadella, MD
Dr. Melpomeni Kavadella, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kavadella's Office Locations
- 1 109 S Union St Ste 201, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 632-2929
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kavadella saved my life. She is one of the most caring physicians I have met thus far in my lifetime. Dr. Kavadella is holistic, professional, highly intelligent and passionate. Any person requiring psychiatric care would be fortunate to be come her patient.
About Dr. Melpomeni Kavadella, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1063486157
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kavadella has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kavadella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kavadella speaks Greek.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kavadella. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kavadella.
