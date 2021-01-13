See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Memphis, TN
Dr. Melrose Blackett, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.2 (46)
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Melrose Blackett, MD

Dr. Melrose Blackett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.

Dr. Blackett works at Memphis Women's Consultants in Memphis, TN with other offices in Germantown, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Blackett's Office Locations

    Bmg-wolf River Pediatrics
    6215 Humphreys Blvd Ste 300, Memphis, TN 38120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 757-0229
    Memphis Womens Consultants
    7655 Poplar Ave Ste 130, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 757-0229

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Pregnancy Test
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Pregnancy Test
Fetal Cardiac Screening

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Melrose Blackett, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376623819
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Blackett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blackett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Blackett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blackett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blackett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blackett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.