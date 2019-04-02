Overview

Dr. Melva Palacios, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and South Texas Health System Edinburg.



Dr. Palacios works at Palacios/Casso Family Practice in Edinburg, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.