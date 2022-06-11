Dr. Melville Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melville Hughes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melville Hughes, MD is a Dermatologist in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Dr. Hughes works at
Locations
1
Melville H. Hughes MD PC1 Bushwick Rd Ste D, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 Directions (845) 471-5095
2
Hyde Park Office7 Pine Woods Rd Ste 5, Hyde Park, NY 12538 Directions (845) 229-3376
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely thorough and knowledgeable. Exudes a high sense of confidence in his own abilities and I acknowledge that this physician is both seasoned and knowledgeable. What more would a patient ask for from a practitioner?
About Dr. Melville Hughes, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hughes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hughes works at
Dr. Hughes has seen patients for Hair Loss, Contact Dermatitis and Varicose Eczema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hughes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.