Overview

Dr. Melvin Bullock, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med|Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital, Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.



Dr. Bullock works at Gastroenterology Consultants, PC in Roswell, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA and Smyrna, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Abdominal Pain and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.