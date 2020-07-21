Dr. Melvin Butler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melvin Butler, MD
Overview of Dr. Melvin Butler, MD
Dr. Melvin Butler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Butler's Office Locations
Specialists in Internal Medicine PC950 Francis Pl Ste 317, Saint Louis, MO 63105 Directions (314) 721-6936
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Butler is top notch. I would recommend him to friends and family for sure.
About Dr. Melvin Butler, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1841278850
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Dr. Butler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Butler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Butler works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butler.
