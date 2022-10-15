See All Dermatologists in Arcadia, CA
Dr. Melvin Chiu, MD

Dermatology
3.9 (10)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Melvin Chiu, MD is a Dermatologist in Arcadia, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.

Dr. Chiu works at Keck Medicine of Usc Multispecialty Arcadia in Arcadia, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Athlete's Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Keck Medicine of Usc Multispecialty Arcadia
    125 W Huntington Dr Ste A200, Arcadia, CA 91007
  2. 2
    Usc Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center
    1441 Eastlake Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90089
  3. 3
    Keck Medicine Of USC Dermatology
    1450 San Pablo St Ste 2000, Los Angeles, CA 90033

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Keck Hospital of USC

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Athlete's Foot
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Athlete's Foot

Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Athlete's Foot
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Herpes Simplex Infection
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Hair Loss
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Hidradenitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Veins
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Parapsoriasis
Pemphigus
Plantar Wart
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Tag Removal
Skin Ulcer
Sunburn
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 15, 2022
    Dr. Chiu was very professional, took the time to explain findings, was very kind and nice. He found a couple of skin cancers missed by another doctor. I am so grateful that I went to him for a second opinion.
    — Oct 15, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Melvin Chiu, MD
    About Dr. Melvin Chiu, MD

    Specialties
    Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1275566788
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    Dermatology
