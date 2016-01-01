Overview of Dr. Melvin Chu, MD

Dr. Melvin Chu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center.



Dr. Chu works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.