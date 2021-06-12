See All General Dentists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Melvin Dixon, DDS

Dentistry
4.8 (227)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Melvin Dixon, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Dentistry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Dixon works at Melvin Dixon DDS in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Melvin Dixon DDS
    151 W Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 277-1892
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Amalgam Dental Fillings

Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Bad Taste in Mouth Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Cerec® Tooth Restoration Procedure Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Craniosacral Therapy (CST) Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Dento Alveolar Surgery Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Diode Laser Soft Tissue Treatment Chevron Icon
e.max® Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Edentulism Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Fluorosis Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Gingival Fibromatosis Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
KöR Whitening Deep Bleaching™ Chevron Icon
Light Activated Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Lumineers® Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Administration Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Periodontal Exam Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Power Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Receding Gums Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Sapphire Whitening Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Swollen Gums Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tender Gums Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Tooth Malformation Chevron Icon
Tooth-Conserving Dentistry Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Ultrasonic Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Alliance Health Care
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Delta Dental of Washington
    • Encore Health Network
    • First Choice Health
    • Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Health Advantage
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 227 ratings
    Patient Ratings (227)
    5 Star
    (206)
    4 Star
    (11)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Melvin Dixon, DDS

    • Dentistry
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1376508655
    Education & Certifications

    • Harlem Hospital Center|Kino Community Hospital
    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY
