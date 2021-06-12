Dr. Melvin Dixon, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dixon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melvin Dixon, DDS
Dr. Melvin Dixon, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Dentistry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY.
Melvin Dixon DDS151 W Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85705 Directions (520) 277-1892Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Encore Health Network
- First Choice Health
- Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health Advantage
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
This is the best dentist to go to. Hands down. Everything about their level of care impresses me.
About Dr. Melvin Dixon, DDS
- Dentistry
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Harlem Hospital Center|Kino Community Hospital
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
Dr. Dixon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dixon accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dixon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dixon speaks Spanish.
227 patients have reviewed Dr. Dixon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dixon.
