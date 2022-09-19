Dr. Melvin Field, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Field is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melvin Field, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Florida|University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital, Adventhealth Orlando and Adventhealth Waterman.
Orlando Neurosurgery1605 W FAIRBANKS AVE, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 589-7445Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UCF Lake Nona Hospital
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Adventhealth Waterman
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
In 2005 dr field did a laminectomy for a rupturing disk & a tumor that id had for years & was very painful. I was told the surgery might cause paralysis, but was up & walking in a week, & back to work in 2 weeks! Something is going now with my back & i want no one but dr field.
About Dr. Melvin Field, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1962451823
Education & Certifications
- Univ Hlth Ctr Of Pittsburgh, General Surgery|University Health Center Of Pittsburgh - Neurological Surgery Residency
- Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of University of Pittsburgh Medical Center - Surgical Internship|University Of Pittsburgh
- University Of Florida|University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Field has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Field accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Field has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Field has seen patients for Brain Surgery, Pituitary Tumor, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Field on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Field. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Field.
