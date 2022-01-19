Overview

Dr. Melvin Gerald, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Columbus Regional Healthcare System and Medstar Washington Hospital Center.



Dr. Gerald works at Gerald Family Care in Washington, DC with other offices in Whiteville, NC, Cerro Gordo, NC and Glenarden, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.