Dr. Melvin Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melvin Gonzalez, MD
Overview
Dr. Melvin Gonzalez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eisenhower Health39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 346-0642
-
2
Melvin A Gonzalez M.d. Inc.39700 Bob Hope Dr Ste 203, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 341-0889
-
3
Eisenhower45280 Seeley Dr, La Quinta, CA 92253 Directions (760) 610-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gonzalez?
Always takes all the time needed to evaluate a situation and to hear any comments or requests from a patient...
About Dr. Melvin Gonzalez, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194721167
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University / School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Cardiac Imaging and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gonzalez speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.