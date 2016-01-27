Overview

Dr. Melvin Gonzalez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Gonzalez works at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage, CA with other offices in La Quinta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Cardiac Imaging and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.