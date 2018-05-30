Overview of Dr. Melvin Haller, MD

Dr. Melvin Haller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate.



Dr. Haller works at OPHTHALMOLOGY ASSOCIATES in Astoria, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.