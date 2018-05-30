Dr. Melvin Haller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melvin Haller, MD
Overview of Dr. Melvin Haller, MD
Dr. Melvin Haller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate.
Dr. Haller works at
Dr. Haller's Office Locations
www.hallereyecenter.com3074 36TH ST, Astoria, NY 11103 Directions (718) 728-0224
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love the Haller Doctors. They detected retinal holes and made sure it was treated immediately. I had no symptoms at all. They were thorough and complete and explained things very well. The retina doctor said they totally saved my vision. Thank god for such a complete exam! I fully trust them with my kids and elderly parents too. Staff is amazing!
About Dr. Melvin Haller, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 52 years of experience
- English, German, Greek, Hebrew, Spanish and Yiddish
- 1124015946
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Hosp-Einstein
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haller accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haller works at
Dr. Haller has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Haller speaks German, Greek, Hebrew, Spanish and Yiddish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Haller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.