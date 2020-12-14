See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Melvin Hector Jr, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3.7 (3)
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Melvin Hector Jr, MD

Dr. Melvin Hector Jr, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Hector Jr works at Banner - University Medicine Primary Care and Pediatric Clinic in Tucson, AZ.

Dr. Hector Jr's Office Locations

    Banner - University Medicine Primary Care and Pediatric Clinic
    7901 E 22nd St, Tucson, AZ 85710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 694-5437
    Carondelet St. Mary's Hospital
    1601 W Saint Marys Rd, Tucson, AZ 85745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 290-5888

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 14, 2020
    Dr Hector was very attentive m. He ask a lot of questions about my health and history. Seeking not just the obvious answer but delved into the nuances behind my conditions, what led up to my problems, and what has occurred after they developed.
    David Sheppard — Dec 14, 2020
    About Dr. Melvin Hector Jr, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1952382640
    Education & Certifications

    • JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hector Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hector Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hector Jr works at Banner - University Medicine Primary Care and Pediatric Clinic in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Hector Jr’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hector Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hector Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hector Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hector Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

