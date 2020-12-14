Dr. Hector Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melvin Hector Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Melvin Hector Jr, MD
Dr. Melvin Hector Jr, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Hector Jr works at
Dr. Hector Jr's Office Locations
Banner - University Medicine Primary Care and Pediatric Clinic7901 E 22nd St, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 694-5437
Carondelet St. Mary's Hospital1601 W Saint Marys Rd, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (520) 290-5888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hector Jr?
Dr Hector was very attentive m. He ask a lot of questions about my health and history. Seeking not just the obvious answer but delved into the nuances behind my conditions, what led up to my problems, and what has occurred after they developed.
About Dr. Melvin Hector Jr, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952382640
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hector Jr accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hector Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hector Jr speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hector Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hector Jr.
