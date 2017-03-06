Dr. Holden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melvin Holden, MD
Overview of Dr. Melvin Holden, MD
Dr. Melvin Holden, MD is a Pulmonologist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Holden works at
Dr. Holden's Office Locations
Alan R. Mensch MD PC453 S Oyster Bay Rd, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 433-2922
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Was my family physician for years until I moved to Florida. A great Doc! Very caring!!
About Dr. Melvin Holden, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 64 years of experience
- English
- 1871568154
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holden accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holden works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Holden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holden.
