Overview of Dr. Melvin Hollowell, MD

Dr. Melvin Hollowell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Harper University Hospital.



Dr. Hollowell works at Melvin L Hollowell MD in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Prostatitis, Neurogenic Bladder and Chronic Prostatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.