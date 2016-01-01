Dr. Melvin Hollowell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hollowell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melvin Hollowell, MD
Overview of Dr. Melvin Hollowell, MD
Dr. Melvin Hollowell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Harper University Hospital.
Dr. Hollowell works at
Dr. Hollowell's Office Locations
-
1
Melvin L. Hollowell M.d. F.a.c.s.20905 Greenfield Rd Ste 507, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 559-5640
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
- Harper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hollowell?
About Dr. Melvin Hollowell, MD
- Urology
- 64 years of experience
- English
- 1639241441
Education & Certifications
- Meharry Medical College
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hollowell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hollowell accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hollowell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hollowell works at
Dr. Hollowell has seen patients for Prostatitis, Neurogenic Bladder and Chronic Prostatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hollowell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hollowell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hollowell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hollowell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hollowell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.