Overview of Dr. Melvin Khaw, MD

Dr. Melvin Khaw, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Khaw works at Medical Group of Encino Inc in Encino, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.