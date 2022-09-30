See All Pediatricians in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Melvin Koplow, DO

Pediatrics
4.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Melvin Koplow, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    531 Huguenot Ave, Staten Island, NY 10312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 948-6162

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholesterol Screening
Hearing Screening
Wellness Examination
Cholesterol Screening
Hearing Screening
Wellness Examination

Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Melvin Koplow, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Yiddish
    NPI Number
    • 1437175023
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melvin Koplow, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koplow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koplow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Koplow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koplow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koplow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koplow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.