Dr. Melvin Koplow, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melvin Koplow, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 531 Huguenot Ave, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 948-6162
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
best doctor in the world !
About Dr. Melvin Koplow, DO
- Pediatrics
- 52 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Yiddish
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Pediatrics
