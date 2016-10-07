Dr. Melvin Law, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Law is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melvin Law, MD
Dr. Melvin Law, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
-
1
Melvin D Law Jr2004 Hayes St Ste 215, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 329-0333
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
The best doctor I've ever had!!! So sad that he has now retired. He did a 2 level ACDF on me in November 2015. I healed beautifully. He is very patient and compassionate. Miss him terribly!
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1922099340
- Orthopaedic Spine Surgery Fellowship, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
- University Of Tennessee
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Law has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Law accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Law has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Law. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Law.
