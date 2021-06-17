Overview

Dr. Melvin Lu, MD is a Dermatologist in Weeki Wachee, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine.



Dr. Lu works at Lu Melvin C MD in Weeki Wachee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Cancer, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.