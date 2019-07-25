See All Plastic Surgeons in Bridgeton, MO
Dr. Melvin Maclin, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (29)
Map Pin Small Bridgeton, MO
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Melvin Maclin, MD

Dr. Melvin Maclin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Howard U, College of Medicine.

Dr. Maclin works at SSM Health Medical Group in Bridgeton, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Maclin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SSM Health Medical Group
    12277 De Paul Dr Ste 501, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 209-5170
  2. 2
    SSM Health Medical Group
    12266 De Paul Dr Ste 310, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 209-5171
  3. 3
    Parkcrest Plastic Surgery Inc.
    845 N New Ballas Ct Ste 300, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 569-0130

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nipple Fissure Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
    Jul 25, 2019
    One of the best plastic surgeon around. He gave me hope again. I felt very comfortable with him. He is totally very professional, has a great sense of humor. Truly love his Patients and job. Great team of workers in the office. I highly recommend this doctor
    Charlotte Pearson — Jul 25, 2019
    About Dr. Melvin Maclin, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Filipino and Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821198607
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Howard U, College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.