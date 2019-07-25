Dr. Melvin Maclin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maclin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melvin Maclin, MD
Overview of Dr. Melvin Maclin, MD
Dr. Melvin Maclin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Howard U, College of Medicine.
Dr. Maclin's Office Locations
SSM Health Medical Group12277 De Paul Dr Ste 501, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 209-5170
SSM Health Medical Group12266 De Paul Dr Ste 310, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 209-5171
Parkcrest Plastic Surgery Inc.845 N New Ballas Ct Ste 300, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 569-0130
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best plastic surgeon around. He gave me hope again. I felt very comfortable with him. He is totally very professional, has a great sense of humor. Truly love his Patients and job. Great team of workers in the office. I highly recommend this doctor
About Dr. Melvin Maclin, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Filipino and Tagalog
Education & Certifications
- Howard U, College of Medicine
