Overview of Dr. Melvin Maclin, MD

Dr. Melvin Maclin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Howard U, College of Medicine.



Dr. Maclin works at SSM Health Medical Group in Bridgeton, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.