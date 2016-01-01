Overview of Dr. Melvin Mahoney, MD

Dr. Melvin Mahoney, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University C.E.T.E.C. / School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Mahoney works at Suny Downstate Medical Center University Hospital of Brooklyn in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.