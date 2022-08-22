Dr. Melvin Makhni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makhni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melvin Makhni, MD
Overview of Dr. Melvin Makhni, MD
Dr. Melvin Makhni, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and Brigham And Women's Hospital.
Dr. Makhni's Office Locations
Brigham and Women's Hospital, Orthopaedic and Arthritis Center60 Fenwood Rd, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-5322Friday7:00am - 6:00pm
Brigham and Women's/Mass General Health Care Center at Foxborough20 Patriot Pl, Foxboro, MA 02035 Directions (866) 378-9164
Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital, Comprehensive Spine Center1153 Centre St, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Directions (617) 983-7680Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Makhni is a gifted spine surgeon, with a superior intellect. He operates out of the Brigham using an advanced computer-guided system surrounded by a superb team of professionals. He corrected a 12mm spondylolisthesis at L4-L5 for me with a laminectomy and instrumented fusion in March, 2022. The surgery was a complete success - I was up and walking around my hospital floor the evening after my operation, having only incision pain. Now, almost five months post-surgery, I continue to do extremely well and am grateful to be relieved of the leg pain and limp I once thought permanent. I was able to consult with many of the country's best surgeons at the best hospitals before choosing Dr. Makhni. I know spinal surgery is frightening, I've had fusion twice, and as a decades long back patient I highly recommend Dr. Makhni.
About Dr. Melvin Makhni, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1477810380
Education & Certifications
- Spine Fellowship, Department of Orthopedic Surgery and Neurosurgery, Columbia University Medical Center
- Columbia University Medical Center
- Harvard Medical School
- MIT
- Orthopedic Surgery
