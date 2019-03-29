Dr. Melvin Palalay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palalay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melvin Palalay, MD
Overview of Dr. Melvin Palalay, MD
Dr. Melvin Palalay, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center, The Queens Medical Center and Wahiawa General Hospital.
Dr. Palalay's Office Locations
Queens Physicians Office Building II1329 Lusitana St Ste 307, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 524-6115
Hawaii Cancer Care500 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 524-6115
Hospital Affiliations
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
- Wahiawa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Palalay has been my Oncologist since 12/2014. He’s very knowledgeable and caring and treats his patients with honesty and compassion. I’m very grateful to have him for my Dr.
About Dr. Melvin Palalay, MD
- Hematology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- Creighton University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palalay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palalay accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palalay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Palalay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palalay.
