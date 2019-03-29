See All Hematologists in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Melvin Palalay, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Melvin Palalay, MD

Hematology
4.2 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Melvin Palalay, MD

Dr. Melvin Palalay, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center, The Queens Medical Center and Wahiawa General Hospital.

Dr. Palalay works at OnCare Hawaii in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Palalay's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Queens Physicians Office Building II
    1329 Lusitana St Ste 307, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 524-6115
  2. 2
    Hawaii Cancer Care
    500 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 524-6115

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pali Momi Medical Center
  • The Queens Medical Center
  • Wahiawa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Palalay?

    Mar 29, 2019
    Dr Palalay has been my Oncologist since 12/2014. He’s very knowledgeable and caring and treats his patients with honesty and compassion. I’m very grateful to have him for my Dr.
    — Mar 29, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Melvin Palalay, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Melvin Palalay, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Palalay to family and friends

    Dr. Palalay's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Palalay

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Melvin Palalay, MD.

    About Dr. Melvin Palalay, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508833971
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic Fndn
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Creighton University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melvin Palalay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palalay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Palalay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Palalay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Palalay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palalay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palalay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palalay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Melvin Palalay, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.