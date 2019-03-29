Overview of Dr. Melvin Palalay, MD

Dr. Melvin Palalay, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center, The Queens Medical Center and Wahiawa General Hospital.



Dr. Palalay works at OnCare Hawaii in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.