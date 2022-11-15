Dr. Melvin Parnell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melvin Parnell, MD
Overview of Dr. Melvin Parnell, MD
Dr. Melvin Parnell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Dr. Parnell works at
Dr. Parnell's Office Locations
-
1
La - R William Junius III MD3600 Houma Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 309-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome medical practice
About Dr. Melvin Parnell, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1871548933
Education & Certifications
- Tulane Universitiy School of Medicine Dept of Orthopedic Surgery
- Charity Hospital
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- University of New Orleans
