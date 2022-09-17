Overview of Dr. Melvin Rosenwasser, MD

Dr. Melvin Rosenwasser, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Rosenwasser works at ColumbiaDoctors in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.