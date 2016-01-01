Dr. Simien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melvin Simien, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melvin Simien, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.
Dr. Simien works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Endoscopy1307 8th Ave Ste 406, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 912-9180
-
2
Moorehouse School of Medicine720 Westview Dr Sw, Atlanta, GA 30310 Directions (404) 756-1361
-
3
Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth1400 8th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 926-2544
-
4
Baylor Scott & White Liver Consultants of Texas - Fort Worth1250 8th Ave Ste 650, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 912-9180
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Melvin Simien, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1114152048
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN SHREVEPORT
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simien accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simien works at
Dr. Simien has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Simien. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simien.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.